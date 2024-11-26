BMC Executive Assistant Exam 2024: Online Tests Scheduled from December 2 to 12 Across Maharashtra

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will conduct the online examination for the position of Executive Assistant (Clerk) across various departments from December 2 to 6, 2024, and again on December 11 and 12, 2024. The exams will take place at designated centers across Maharashtra.

Admit cards are now available on BMC's official website: https://www.mcgm.gov.in. Candidates must download their admit cards and report to their assigned centers as per the scheduled time.

This recruitment drive, aimed at filling 1,846 vacancies for the position of "Executive Assistant" (formerly designated as Clerk), is being conducted under the directives of BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, with guidance from Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi. Applications for these positions were accepted online during two phases: August 20 to September 9, 2024, and September 21 to October 11, 2024, following a revised advertisement.

The online exams will be held in three sessions daily on the specified dates. Candidates can access their accounts using their application number and password to download their admit cards. These cards contain essential instructions for the examination, which must be read thoroughly and followed carefully.

For queries or assistance, candidates may contact the helpline number: 9513253233, available from 10 am to 5 pm, Monday through Saturday (excluding lunch break from 1:30 am to 2:30 pm).