BMC to Develop 200+ Artificial Ponds for Ganpati Immersions, List to be Available on Google Maps

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started preparations for the upcoming Ganpati festival by planning to increase the number of artificial ponds. This year, the civic body aims to create 200 artificial ponds, up from 191 last year, to facilitate the immersion of Ganpati idols. A meeting was held at the municipal headquarters, attended by MLA Mangal Prasad Lodha, who is also the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District. Lodha emphasized the BMC's commitment to celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in an environmentally friendly manner. The BMC's initiatives include providing sculptors with clay, designating spaces for idol creation, creating artificial ponds for idol immersion, and organizing the "Shri Ganesh Gaurav" competition to promote eco-friendly celebrations.

This year, the BMC will make the list of artificial ponds available on Google Maps, allowing citizens to easily locate ponds near their homes. The meeting aimed to inform public Ganeshotsav mandals about the BMC's various measures and provided a platform for mandals to present their suggestions directly to the administration. The discussion was positive and detailed, addressing issues raised by representatives and officials from public Ganeshotsav mandals. Ganesh Chaturthi begins on September 7, 2024.

Deputy Commissioner (Zone 2) and Ganeshotsav Coordinator Prashant Sapkale announced that coordination has been established with online shopping platforms to facilitate the home delivery of eco-friendly Ganesh idols. Additionally, the list of artificial ponds will be recorded on Google Maps, offering devotees easy access to information about all artificial ponds within the BMC limits for eco-friendly idol immersion.Sapkale mentioned that this year, the target is to increase the number of artificial ponds to more than 200. Information about these ponds will also be accessible via QR codes displayed outside the mandaps of Ganesh idol sculptors, further promoting an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav in Mumbai.During the meeting, it was suggested to increase the number of mobile toilets at Swarajya Bhumi (Girgaon Chowpatty), Dadar Chowpatty, and Mahim Chowpatty for the convenience of devotees on immersion day. Following this suggestion, Lodha directed the administration to increase the number of mobile toilets on immersion day.



