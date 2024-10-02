Boat Ride in Panvel: PMC Plans Boating Rides at 400-Year-Old Vadale Lake Abandoned Over Ecosystem Concerns

The Panvel Municipal Corporation’s highly anticipated plan to introduce boat rides on the 400-year-old Vadale Lake has been scrapped following protests from environmentalists. This historic lake, a popular tourist spot in Panvel, was set to offer boating as part of a broader development initiative.

The project had been awarded to a private contractor, but growing opposition led the corporation to halt its second phase.

Concerns about the lake’s fragile ecosystem are at the heart of the controversy. Environmentalists argue that constructing boating facilities and stalls would threaten the habitat of various species, including 32 rare bird species, migratory birds, turtles, and a range of fish species. Vadale Lake is a critical stopover for migratory birds during the winter, making it an ecologically sensitive area.

City Engineer Sanjay Katekar confirmed the decision to cancel the second phase, which included plans for boating and stalls, during a general meeting held on Monday, September 30, 2024. While the contractor had been ready to fund the boat services, mounting pressure from local citizens and environmental groups ultimately led to the project's cancellation.

Also known as Ballaleshwar Lake, Vadale Lake is one of the largest bodies of water under the civic jurisdiction, spanning 25 acres. The Panvel Municipal Corporation oversees five lakes in the region. In 2021, the corporation undertook a major restoration and beautification project for Vadale Lake for Rs 13 crores. Since then, it has become a major attraction in the area. The second phase of the plan aimed to introduce boat rides and commercial stalls.

Residents also call for attention to other local lakes, such as Israel Lake and Krishnale Lake, urging the authorities to focus on more sustainable development efforts. Environmentalists strongly believe that the biodiversity of Vadale Lake should not be compromised in the name of tourism.

Although the boating and related commercial projects have been canceled, other development efforts around the lake—such as jogging tracks, seating areas, and water fountains—have already been completed, continuing to draw visitors. The lake’s transformation began under the leadership of former Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, as part of a broader initiative to enhance local lakes.

Why the Protests?

Biodiversity Concerns: Vadale Lake is home to 32 rare bird species, turtles, and fish, and serves as a winter habitat for migratory birds.

Environmental Threats: Environmentalists argue that the proposed developments would endanger these species, leading to protests and the project's eventual cancellation.