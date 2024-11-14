CIDCO Anticipates Over 1.3 Lakh Registrations for Housing Scheme with Extended Deadline

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) anticipates that online registrations will likely exceed 130,000 with the extended deadline. Having already received over 89,000 applications, CIDCO expects a further increase in registrations by the new deadline of December 11.

CIDCO's Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Vijay Singhal, announced that registration for the "My Preferred CIDCO Home" scheme is now open until December 11, providing relief to interested applicants. To date, more than 89,000 people have registered for this scheme.

The lottery process for the 26,000 homes was launched on Dussehra in areas around Vashi, Kharghar, Mansarovar, Khandeshwar, and Taloja. However, the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections was announced soon after. For the first time, CIDCO has required applicants to submit eligibility documents with their applications, which led to requests for additional time to complete the paperwork. Responding to public demand, CIDCO extended the registration deadline until December 11.

Named "My Preferred CIDCO Home," the scheme saw a strong response, with 12,400 applicants on the first day alone. However, CIDCO’s decision not to disclose home prices disappointed some applicants. As CIDCO is preparing to launch cargo operations at the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport next year, interest in the 26,000 homes is expected to be high.

The scheme is open to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low-Income Group (LIG) applicants. Citizens with an annual income of up to ₹600,000 are eligible under the EWS category. Interested applicants can apply through the official website at [https://cidcohomes.com](https://cidcohomes.com).