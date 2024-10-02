CIDCO Chairman Addresses Long-Standing Demand for Freehold Housing in Navi Mumbai

Ahead of the assembly elections, Sanjay Shirsat, the newly appointed Chairman of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), passed a significant proposal to make all CIDCO houses in Maharashtra freehold. The proposal was reportedly approved unanimously during a CIDCO Board of Directors meeting at Nirmal Bhavan on October 1.

This historic decision addresses a long-pending demand from residents of Navi Mumbai. Under the new policy, flat owners in CIDCO areas will no longer be required to pay transfer fees, as these fees have now been completely waived.

The decision has brought considerable relief to the residents of CIDCO colonies. Over the past few months, Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Vijay Nahata had been actively advocating for this change, calling for all land and houses in Navi Mumbai to be made freehold. Upon taking office, CIDCO Chairman and MLA Shirsat quickly resolved this long-standing issue.

The move has been widely welcomed by local organizations, including the Navi Mumbai Citizens Foundation, Sahakar Bharati, Navi Mumbai Housing Federation, and Navi Mumbai Merchants Federation. A representative of the Navi Mumbai Citizens Foundation commented, “For the past two months, these groups have been leading a public movement. CIDCO Chairman Shirsat responded decisively, providing significant relief to the 2 million residents of Navi Mumbai.”