Dengue Outbreak: PMC Cracks Down On Mosquito Breeding Sites Issues Notice To Developers and Housing Societies

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued show-cause notices to 15 developers and 10 housing societies after dengue larvae were found in stagnant rainwater in these building and construction sites. The Health Department of the Municipal Corporation has issued these notices to them. The Municipal Commissioner and administrator Mangesh Chitale has instructed that if mosquito larvae are found again at any construction sites, they will be sealed. Similarly, 10 housing societies within civic jurisdiction were given show-cause notices after larvae found in their premises. The Municipal Corporation has advised citizens to ensure that water does not accumulate in their society and around their homes.

After the onset of the monsoon, diseases like malaria, dengue, and leptospirosis spread rapidly. In response, the Civic Health and Insecticide Departments launched a campaign to create awareness among civitizens. As part of this campaign, a survey of waterlogged areas in the city was conducted to prevent the spread of malaria and dengue. “We have issued notices were issued to 15 developers and 10 societies where mosquito breeding sites were found. Additionally, all new construction developers have been urged to prevent the accumulation of rainwater and ensure that it does not become a breeding ground for mosquito larvae,” said a senior civic official.

Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate, Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste and Health Department, has instructed the Insecticide Department to prepare an action plan. As per the action plan, if the notified construction sites, scrap dealers, coconut vendors, nursery businesses, and societies fail to comply with the given instructions, and mosquito breeding sites are found, the municipal corporation will take punitive action against them. After the rains subside, stagnant water becomes a major breeding ground for malaria and dengue mosquitoes. Therefore, the Insecticide Department is distributing awareness pamphlets. Additionally, from August, extensive public awareness campaigns will be conducted, including drum announcements.