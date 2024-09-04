Ganeshotsav 2024: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Approves 176 Mandaps, 21 Mandals Await Approval

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has granted temporary permissions to 176 Ganpati Mandals for setting up mandaps and similar structures for the 10-day Ganpati festival. The civic body implemented an E-Service computer system to streamline the process of issuing these permissions, which has been widely praised by the Ganpati Mandals for eliminating the need to visit the municipal office in person.

According to the NMMC, all 176 mandals that submitted the required documentation have been granted permission. However, 21 other mandals have been asked to complete their paperwork to receive approval promptly.

A month ago, a joint meeting was held between the relevant authorities and the Ganeshotsav Mandals under the chairmanship of the Municipal Commissioner to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. During this meeting, the E-Service computer system was introduced to provide temporary permissions for setting up mandaps and similar structures. The Commissioner also announced that no fees would be charged by the municipality for these permissions.

“This E-Service computer system has proven to be highly effective, functioning as a one-stop shop where all necessary no-objection certificates (NOCs) from various departments are processed swiftly, eliminating the need for mandals to visit multiple offices,” said a senior civic official, noting that this convenience has been well-received by the Ganeshotsav Mandals.

In addition, the permissions granted this year will also be valid for the next five years. However, the mandals will have to submit NOCs from the Traffic Police, Local Police, and Fire Department to the ward office annually. This decision by the Commissioner has been widely welcomed, offering significant relief to the mandals.

Areawise permission granted for temporary mandap

Among the approved applications, the Koparkhairane ward received the highest number with 52 mandals, followed by Nerul ward with 27. Other approvals include 26 mandals from Belapur, 22 from Airoli, 19 from Turbhe, 17 from Vashi, 8 from Ghansoli, and 5 from Digha ward. Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has instructed that the remaining pending applications be resolved within a day by the respective ward offices.

Appeal to celebrate Ganpati festival eco-friendly

Meanwhile, the civic chief, Dr. Shinde, has urged citizens to celebrate a plastic-free, environmentally sustainable Ganeshotsav. “Various awareness campaigns are being conducted to encourage citizens to install idols made of natural clay (Shadu) and use reusable materials for decorations. Additionally, citizens are advised to immerse idols in artificial ponds to protect natural water bodies. A special video promoting these guidelines has also been well-received by the public,” said Dr. Shinde.