Ganeshotsav 2024: NMMC Ramps Up Road Repairs in Navi Mumbai Ahead of Festival

With only 15 days remaining until the Ganesh Festival, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is ramping up road repair efforts across the city. Dr. Kailash Shinde, the civic chief and administrator, has issued a firm warning that any deficiencies in these repairs will be met with strict measures.

In response to Dr. Shinde’s directives, Additional Commissioner and City Engineer Shirish Ardawad has organized a high-priority meeting with all engineers to expedite the road repair works. Ardawad, along with executive engineers from various departments, is personally monitoring the work to ensure swift completion.

Ardawad stated, “With the recent easing of the rains, the focus is on repairing main roads, internal roads, and those within the MIDC area. We are utilizing materials such as mastic, cold mix, and asphalt depending on the specific road type.” He highlighted that repairs are being conducted using scientifically sound methods, with an emphasis on maintaining consistent surface levels and proper alignment to prevent new potholes from forming.

"Special efforts are being concentrated on internal roads in anticipation of the Ganesh Festival. Priority is given to areas where Ganesh idols will be transported, immersion processions will occur, and public festival mandals will be situated, ensuring that these crucial routes are free from potholes," he added.