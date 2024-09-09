Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Panvel Sees Low Turnout for Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idol Immersions in Artificial Lakes

The Panvel Municipal Corporation witnessed a low turnout for eco-friendly Ganpati idol immersions, with only 14 percent of the total idols on the one-and-a-half-day being placed in artificial lakes. Of the 8,624 idols immersed on the night of September 8, only 1,222 were immersed in artificial lakes.

Despite the civic body making adequate arrangements for artificial lakes, most devotees preferred natural water bodies for the immersion of idols.

This year, the municipal corporation set up immersion facilities at 89 locations, including 41 natural sites and 48 artificial ponds. “Separate ponds were arranged for idols made of Shadu clay and those made of plaster of Paris at these 48 artificial sites,” a senior civic official stated.

“All immersion sites were equipped with security guards, lighting, CCTV cameras, stages, towers, tables, chairs, loudspeakers, Nirmalya collection pots, and life jackets,” the official added. Prior to the start of the immersion, municipal commissioner Mangesh Chital and the designated site officers inspected the preparations. The immersion began at 5 p.m. and continued until 11 p.m., with devotees participating throughout the period.

Dr. Vaibhaw Vidhate, Deputy Commissioner of Sanitation and Solid Waste Management, informed that five special 'Nirmalya Rath' (chariots) were arranged for the daily collection of offerings from over 250 mandaps and immersion sites, marking a first-time initiative.

During the one-and-a-half-day Ganpati immersion, approximately 6.5 tons of offerings (Nirmalya) were collected. These offerings will be repurposed into incense sticks and dhoop. Special teams were also deployed to ensure cleanliness at the immersion sites.