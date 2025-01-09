HMPV Outbreak: NMMC Reserves 10 Beds in Vashi, Nerul and Airoli Hospitals

Amid reports of a Human Metapneumovirus outbreak in China, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has reserved 10 beds in public hospitals located in Vashi, Nerul, and Airoli. The civic body has assured residents that there is no need to panic, emphasising the importance of following guidelines to prevent respiratory infections.

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde assured residents that Navi Mumbai’s civic primary health centers and hospitals are well-equipped to handle respiratory illnesses, including colds, coughs (ILI), and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). He stated that all hospitals and health centers under the Health Department have been briefed about Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV).

Dr. Shinde also announced that 10 beds have been reserved at public hospitals in Vashi, Nerul, and Airoli. “Necessary measures will be implemented as per instructions from the Central and State Governments,” he added.

What is HMPV?

Recent reports of an HMPV (Human Metapneumovirus) outbreak in China have raised awareness. HMPV, first identified in the Netherlands in 2001, is a common respiratory virus that causes upper respiratory infections like the common cold. It typically appears seasonally during winter and early summer, similar to RSV and influenza.

Current Situation in Maharashtra

The Public Health Department has analyzed respiratory infection statistics across the state and found no increase in December 2024 compared to 2023. Despite this, as a precautionary measure, citizens are advised to follow the "Dos and Don'ts" for preventing respiratory infections.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reassures the public that there is no need to panic and emphasizes the importance of adhering to preventive measures.

What to Do:

Cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue when coughing or sneezing. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer. Avoid public places if you have a fever, cough, or sneezing. Stay hydrated and eat nutritious food. Ensure proper ventilation in all areas to reduce infections.

What Not to Do: