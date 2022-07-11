Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil attends stress free program in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: Keeping smiling reduces stress. Former Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has stated that after coming to one program. NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil attended a public function at Nerul in Navi Mumbai for the first time after the burden of home ministry was lifted. He also advised that a person should always smile to stay stress free.

On behalf of Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan's Navi Mumbai Center, a lecture on stress relief was organized at Nerul by Pune-based yoga expert Ashok Deshmukh. Valse Patil and his wife were present on the occasion. Pramod Karnad, President of the Foundation, informed about the various programs being organized to spread and propagate the ideas of Yashwantrao Chavan. After that, the audience appreciated the two-hour lecture on stress relief by laughing.

Therefore, Dilip Walse Patil said that today he is truly stress free. His wife Kiran Walse Patil also appreciated the event. Navi Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sanskriti Mandal President Subhash Kulkarni, Senior Citizens Association President Arvind Walvekar, Brihanmumbai Nagari Saha Bank Association President Kashinath More, Airoli Senior Citizens Association President Baban Patankar were honored by the executive members of the foundation. Dr. Ashok Patil expressed his gratitude.