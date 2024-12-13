Kurla BEST Bus Accident: Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Holds Awareness Workshop for NMMT Bus Drivers

In the wake of the tragic accident in Kurla involving a BEST bus, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) drivers were given a crucial reminder on road safety and traffic regulations. On Wednesday, around 150 bus drivers and conductors attended an awareness workshop at the Ghansoli depot, organized by the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police, to emphasize the importance of adhering to traffic rules and maintaining discipline on the roads.

Assistant Police Inspector Vishwas Bhimgardivi from the Koparkhairane Traffic Branch led the session, where he discussed various safety aspects including avoiding the use of mobile phones while driving, refraining from alcohol consumption during duty, and strictly following signal rules. He also highlighted the dangers of violating traffic regulations, stressing that such actions could endanger not only the passengers but also the drivers themselves.

The recent accident in Kurla, caused by a speeding BEST bus, has raised concerns over similar incidents happening in Navi Mumbai. Both NMMT and BEST buses have been observed speeding through the city, leading to multiple accidents in the past. Moreover, reports of buses taking sharp turns at high speeds, resulting in passengers being thrown off, have surfaced in Navi Mumbai as well.

Concerns Raised by Drivers:

During the workshop, NMMT bus drivers shared their frustrations about traffic congestion, particularly caused by private vehicles parking at bus stops. This forces buses to stop in the middle of the road, often leading to accidents and traffic jams. In response, the traffic police assured the drivers that they would work on finding solutions to these ongoing issues.

Need for Strict Enforcement:

The session also addressed the common practice among NMMT and BEST drivers of breaking signals to meet tight schedules. This has become a regular occurrence at various signal points in the city, and drivers admitted that the lack of enforcement from traffic police and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has made it easier for them to ignore traffic rules.

Precautionary Measures After Kurla Accident:

In response to the Kurla incident, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police took proactive measures by organizing this workshop. The goal is to educate bus drivers on the dangers of traffic violations and prevent similar accidents from occurring in Navi Mumbai. Strict actions will be taken against violators, according to the traffic police, to ensure the safety of both passengers and drivers.