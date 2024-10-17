Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BMC Removes Over 7,000 Unauthorized Posters and Banners Following Election Code Enforcement

Following the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a campaign to remove unauthorized political advertisements throughout the city. In just 48 hours, from October 15 to 17, the BMC’s License Department has removed 7,389 illegal posters, banners, hoardings, and flags from various locations across Mumbai.

The civic administration has urged political parties and candidates to refrain from putting up unauthorized banners and posters in public spaces. Any advertising material must be displayed only in designated areas with prior approval from the authorities.

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani has instructed that any violations of the election code, including the unauthorized display of advertisements, will be addressed immediately.

Dr. Vipish Sharma, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs), has directed the deployment of additional personnel across the city to ensure continuous monitoring and prompt removal of illegal campaign materials.

Additionally, the Election Commission of India has provided the public with the Cvigil App, allowing voters to report violations of the MCC. Complaints lodged through the app are addressed within 100 minutes. Voters can also reach out via the helpline number 1950 for assistance.

In the first 48 hours, details of BMC’s action against illegal banners and hoarding:

- 942 wall posters

- 817 hoardings

- 596 cut-out hoardings

- 3,703 banners

- 1,331 flags