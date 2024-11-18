Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: CM Shinde Challenges MVA to Compare Governance Record

On the final day of the Maharashtra assembly election campaign, state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP President J.P. Nadda targetted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance during a rally in Nerul on Monday. Shinde challenged the MVA to compare his government’s two-year performance with that of the previous government.

"Compare my tenure as Chief Minister with the previous government, and the difference will be crystal clear," Shinde declared, emphasizing that many stalled infrastructure projects under the previous regime have either been completed or are nearing completion under his leadership.

Extending his support to BJP candidate Manda Mhatre from the Belapur constituency, Shinde expressed confidence in her securing a third consecutive term. "We have full support, and we will form the government after November 23," he assured, highlighting welfare initiatives like the Ladki Bahin Yojana and healthcare schemes aimed at benefiting ordinary citizens.

Initially, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit Navi Mumbai but had to cancel his Maharashtra tour due to the deteriorating situation in Manipur, prompting his return to Delhi.

Despite this, BJP President J.P. Nadda addressed the rally, touting the success of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). He claimed the free food distribution scheme had helped lift 25% of the population from poverty to the middle class by providing food grains to 80 crore citizens.