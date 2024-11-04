Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Election Commission Receives 348 Complaints in Thane District Amid Ongoing Campaign

The Election Commission has reported receiving 348 complaints related to the election campaign across Thane district, including two constituencies within the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area. As of October 31, 308 of these complaints have been resolved, with criminal charges filed in six cases.

Thane district comprises 18 assembly constituencies, and with the election campaign in full swing, authorities are taking proactive measures to ensure that candidates comply with the election code of conduct.

To streamline the complaint process for citizens, the Election Commission has introduced the 'C-Vigil' app, which allows for convenient online complaint registration. The app has been well-received by the public, facilitating a significant number of reports.

The offenses reported include the seizure of cash, the organization of unauthorized political events, and violations related to the Ladki Bahin scheme, among others. During the election period, citizens are encouraged to report any irregularities through the C-Vigil app. The app enables users to share messages, photos, and videos regarding their complaints, all while maintaining the confidentiality of the complainant's identity.

The Election Commission is committed to addressing complaints swiftly, to resolving issues within 100 minutes of receipt, reinforcing its dedication to a fair and transparent electoral process.

What Happens in Case of Violation of the Code of Conduct?

If a candidate or political party violates the election code of conduct, the Election Commission may take action according to its regulations. A candidate found in breach of the code can be prohibited from contesting the elections. In serious cases, criminal charges may be filed, which could also result in imprisonment as stipulated by law.