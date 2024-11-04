Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Final Day Today for Withdrawal of Candidacy as Parties Face Rebel Challenges in Airoli and Belapur

The final day to withdraw candidacy applications for the Assembly elections is November 4, marking the last chance for major candidates to persuade rebellious contenders to step aside. In Airoli and Belapur, rebels have posed significant challenges to candidates from both the Grand Alliance (Mahayuti) and the Mahavikas Aghadi, sparking widespread curiosity about who might ultimately withdraw.

While the 2014 elections in Navi Mumbai saw a heated contest, the 2019 race was largely one-sided; another intense battle seems likely this year. In the Airoli constituency alone, 26 candidates filed nominations. Three applications were rejected during scrutiny, and two candidates have already withdrawn.

Several prominent figures are adding to the tension: Karan Madhvi, who filed an alternative nomination via Uddhav's Sena, and Chetan Patil, a BJP rebel, are both expected to remain in the race. Vijay Chougule from Shinde’s Sena has also entered as a rebel candidate, raising potential issues for the BJP, with all eyes on whether he will proceed to the election. In Belapur, Vijay Nahata from Shinde’s Sena and Mangesh Aamle from the NCP Sharad Pawar faction have both filed independent nominations, fueling speculation about whether either will withdraw.

Navi Mumbai is in for a spirited election if these key candidates do not withdraw, especially in Airoli and Belapur. Supporters are pressing for both Chougule and Nahata to stay in the race, promising an intense battle in both constituencies.

The Mahavikas Aghadi’s stance will soon be clarified, as PWP and Uddhav’s Sena candidates have both filed nominations in Uran and Panvel. By Monday, it will become clear whether the Aghadi will reach a consensus or contest independently. So far, one candidate in Uran has chosen to withdraw.