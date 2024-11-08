Maharashtra Election 2024: Navi Mumbai Police Seize 80 Pressure Cookers Linked With Airoli Independent Candidate

Navi Mumbai police seized approximately 80 pressure cookers on Thursday night in Sector 17, Koparkhairane. The cookers were discovered in a car displaying a placard supporting an independent candidate from the Airoli constituency.

According to police, representatives from the Election Commission were called in for further investigation.

The vehicle with the pressure cookers was spotted around 8:30 pm during a routine check at Sector 17. In light of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Navi Mumbai police have established checkpoints at key locations throughout the area. At the time of the seizure, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate M. K. Madhvi was also present, and he may have filed a complaint with the Election Commission and the police. The pressure cookers were packed in boxes. Previously, the Navi Mumbai police had also seized cash following the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.