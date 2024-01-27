Maratha Reservation: CM Eknath Shinde Offers Juice, Breaks Manoj Jarange's Fast

In a surprising development, the Maharashtra government has agreed to all of activist Manoj Jarange-Patil's demands and passed an ordinance at midnight granting reservation for the Maratha community. This is a major win for the community after months of protests led by Jarange.

Yesterday, Jarange came to Navi Mumbai, Vashi where he had a detail discussion with Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kasarekar. Today CM Eknath Shinde personally came to meet Jarange. He offered him Juice and broke his fast.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who began his protest in the village with demands for all Maratha communities to be included in the OBC category by providing them with Kunbi certificates. However, the government ordinance is about providing Kunbi caste certificates to those whose relatives have records of Kunbi as revenue and educational records.records