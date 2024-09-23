Navi Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Arrested in Panvel in Orion Mall Murder Case

Unit Two of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly murdering an unidentified individual. The body of the victim was discovered in a bush behind Orion Mall in Panvel several days ago.

The suspect, identified as Dhiraj Raju Sharma, a resident of Koliwada in Panvel, was taken into custody after an intensive investigation. According to the police, a few days ago, a man was found strangled to death with a belt in the bushes near Orion Mall. A case of murder was subsequently registered at the Panvel City Police Station.

Despite the absence of leads in the initial stages, Crime Branch Unit Two, led by Police Inspector Umesh Gawli, launched a parallel investigation. Through the analysis of CCTV footage, technical data, and tips from informants, the team managed to track down and arrest Sharma.

The investigation revealed that the accused and the victim had been drinking together when an argument escalated, leading Sharma to strangle the victim with a belt. Following his arrest, Sharma was handed over to the Panvel City Police Station for further investigation.

Efforts to identify the deceased are still ongoing, and the case remains under investigation.