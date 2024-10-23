Navi Mumbai: 55-Year-Old Man Arrested in Panvel for Allegedly Murdering Sister-in-Law

The Panvel Taluka police arrested a 55-year-old man on Tuesday morning for allegedly killing his sister-in-law, with whom he had been in a live-in relationship for over a decade. The accused, Kamalya Ragho Nirguda, is reportedly an alcoholic and had a history of assaulting the victim.

Nirguda had been living with the deceased, identified as 45-year-old Shanivary, in Towerwadi, Panvel. According to the police, her body showed injuries to the head and other parts, and wooden sticks were recovered from the home where her body was found.

Authorities also revealed that Nirguda had previously served a jail term for killing his first wife. He was released around 10 to 12 years ago and subsequently began living with his sister-in-law, Shanivary, in Towerwadi. After the death of Shanivary's husband, who passed away many years ago, the two developed a relationship. Shanivary's two children are now married, and the family relied on farming for their livelihood.

The complaint was filed by Budhya Janya Pardhi, 49, the elder brother of the deceased. Pardhi stated that Nirguda frequently assaulted his sister due to his alcoholism and had even threatened to kill him.

Based on the complaint, Panvel Taluka police have registered a case against Nirguda under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested him.