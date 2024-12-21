Navi Mumbai Accident: 24-Year-Old Dies, Driver Injured As Speeding Car Overturns on Palm Beach Road

A tragic accident occurred on Palm Beach Road late Thursday night, claiming the life of a 24-year-old and leaving the driver injured. The incident happened near Karave around 11:30 PM when the car, traveling at high speed, overturned and crashed into a signal pole.

According to police, Siddhesh Kumbhar, 25 was driving a car borrowed from his friend Srijit Jadhav. Accompanied by his co-passenger, Tejas Gurav, 24, the duo was heading towards Vashi from Belapur. As they approached T S Chanakya's signal, the car in front of them suddenly stopped. To avoid a collision, Siddhesh applied the brakes abruptly, causing the vehicle to lose control. The car overturned and hit a signal pole, leading to a severe accident.

Tejas Gurav suffered critical injuries to his head, hands, and chest. Despite efforts, he succumbed to excessive bleeding from his head injuries. Kumbhar also sustained serious injuries but is recovering.

The NRI Coastal police have registered a case based on the complainant's statement under sections 281, 125 (a), 125 (b), and 108 (1) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating further.