Navi Mumbai Building Collapse Update: One Dead, Two Rescued After Three-Storey Building Collapses in Belapur
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 27, 2024 10:07 AM2024-07-27T10:07:35+5:302024-07-27T10:08:04+5:30
One died, and two others were rescued after a three-storey building collapsed in the Belapur area of Navi Mumbai ...
One died, and two others were rescued after a three-storey building collapsed in the Belapur area of Navi Mumbai on Saturday, July 27. According to the information, the incident occurred around 5 am in Shahbaz village.
Also Read | Navi Mumbai Building Collapse: Two Rescued, Search On for One Feared Trapped After Four-Storey Building Collapses in Belapur.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade personnel rescued two persons after the building collapse.
Open in app
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rescue operation by NDRF underway after a three-storey building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2024
Two people have been rescued, one person is reported missing; rescue operation underway https://t.co/0EOI2Iemmgpic.twitter.com/KcOuVun1hd