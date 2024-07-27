Navi Mumbai Building Collapse Update: One Dead, Two Rescued After Three-Storey Building Collapses in Belapur

One died, and two others were rescued after a three-storey building collapsed in the Belapur area of Navi Mumbai on Saturday, July 27. According to the information, the incident occurred around 5 am in Shahbaz village.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Building Collapse: Two Rescued, Search On for One Feared Trapped After Four-Storey Building Collapses in Belapur.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade personnel rescued two persons after the building collapse.