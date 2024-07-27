Navi Mumbai Building Collapse: Two Rescued, Search On for One Feared Trapped After Four-Storey Building Collapses in Belapur

Mumbai, July 27: A four-storey building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Belapur area early on Saturday, July 27, two persons were rescued, while a search operation is underway to find another one feared trapped under the rubble, an NDRF official told news agency PTI.

The incident occurred around 5 am in Shahbaz village, he said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade personnel rescued two persons after the building collapse and efforts are on to safely bring out another one, who is feared trapped under the debris, the official said.

Visuals From Belapur

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A three-storey building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village; several people are feared trapped.



Police, fire brigade and NDRF present at the spot. Rescue operations are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/RL4bDeBRi0 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2024

"This building collapsed at around 7 am. It was a three-storey building. 39 adults and 13 children were living in the building. Two people have been rescued who were trapped...some others are feared trapped. Rescue operation is underway," said Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kailas Shinde.

"The building collapsed around 5 am. It is a G+3 building. Two people have been rescued and two are likely trapped. NDRF team is here, rescue operation is underway," he added.