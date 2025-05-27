Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Activates 24/7 Emergency Operation Centre for Monsoon Emergency Response

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has activated its Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), which will operate 24/7 from May 26 to September 30, 2025, to manage monsoon-related emergencies within its jurisdiction. The EOC is equipped to manage a wide range of monsoon-related incidents, including tree collapses, open drain hazards, waterlogging, potholes, garbage accumulation, fire emergencies, snake bites, epidemics, building collapses, landslides, and drowning incidents.

CIDCO sets up the EOC annually to ensure a swift, coordinated response to the various challenges that arise during the rainy season. Located on the ground floor of CIDCO Bhavan in CBD Belapur, the EOC will remain operational 24x7, including Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays.

On the first day of its operation, CIDCO’s Chief Vigilance Officer, Shri Suresh Mengade, reviewed the centre’s preparedness and ongoing monsoon readiness measures. He also directed all nodal officers to ensure prompt and effective redressal of citizen grievances during emergency situations.

CIDCO’s emergency response network comprises dedicated personnel from the engineering, health, fire brigade, security, and garden departments, who will maintain constant coordination to ensure rapid action and public safety throughout the monsoon.

Emergency Contact Details for Citizens:

Phone: 022-6791 8383 / 8384 / 8385, 022-2756 2999

WhatsApp: 8655683238

Toll-Free: 1800 266 4098

Fax: 022-6791 8199

CIDCO has urged citizens to report any monsoon-related emergencies within its jurisdiction to the EOC via phone, WhatsApp, or email for immediate assistance.