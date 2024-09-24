Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Chairman Sanjay Shirsat Reviews Progress of NMIA, Urges Timely Completion

Sanjay Shirsat, the newly appointed Chairman of CIDCO, visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project site on Tuesday to review its progress. He instructed the concerned officers to ensure the project is completed on schedule.

Shirsat emphasized the national significance of the NMIA project, being implemented by CIDCO, stating, “Along with benefiting Navi Mumbai, this project will contribute to the development of Maharashtra and the country as a whole. The progress so far is satisfactory, and directives have been issued to expedite the work and meet the timeline. We expect the airport to be operational very soon.”

The NMIA, India’s largest Greenfield airport, is being constructed by CIDCO over 1,160 hectares in two phases. Once completed, it will be capable of handling 90 million passengers and 2.5 million tons of cargo annually. The airport will feature two parallel runways and two full-length parallel taxiways to ensure separate aircraft movements. The development is being carried out by NMIAL, a concessionaire company, under a public-private partnership. Pre-development work has been completed, and construction of the airport is underway. Recently, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) successfully conducted signal and instrument landing system (ILS) tests at the site.

The commercial operations deadline for NMIA is set for March 31, 2025. The ILS trials, conducted by AAI two months ago using an AAI aircraft, were successful.

During the visit, Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, Sheela Karunakaran, Chief Engineer of the NMIA Project, and other CIDCO officers associated with the airport project were also present.