Navi Mumbai CIDCO Lottery 2024: Registration Deadline for ‘My Preferred Home’ Housing Scheme Extended, Check New Date Here

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has given one more extension for registrations under its My Preferred Home scheme, which offers 26,000 affordable homes in Navi Mumbai. Interested applicants now have until January 25 to register, with the deadline to select and prioritize 15 housing options set for January 26.

This marks the fourth extension since the scheme’s launch in October 2024. So far, over 1.34 lakh homebuyers have applied, with approximately 55,000 having paid the registration fee.

To participate, applicants must pay a registration fee, select their preferred housing options, and complete the booking fee payment. CIDCO has emphasized that this extension is the last chance for potential buyers to benefit from the scheme.

The scheme provides affordable homes for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Low-Income Group (LIG) categories at 16 locations across Navi Mumbai, including Vashi, Bamandongri, Kharghar, Taloja, Mansarovar, Kharkopar, Khandeshwar, Panvel, and Kalamboli. These homes are offered under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

However, some applicants have expressed affordability concerns, with many highlighting the high prices. Addressing the issue, CIDCO’s Joint Managing Director, Shantanu Goyal, clarified that there would be no price reductions due to high input costs, emphasizing that the homes include modern amenities.

Earlier, the application deadline was extended to January 10 following requests from homebuyers, but CIDCO has confirmed that this will be the final extension.