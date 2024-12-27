Navi Mumbai CIDCO Lottery 2024: CIDCO Extends Deadline for ‘My Preferred CIDCO Home’ Scheme, Check Details Here

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has extended the application deadline for its 'My Preferred CIDCO Home' mega housing scheme for the third time, following requests from homebuyers. The scheme offers 26,000 affordable homes across Navi Mumbai, and the new deadline for submitting applications is January 10, 2025.

The deadline for online applications was previously set for December 25, following a 15-day extension granted on December 11. So far, over 1.03 lakh homebuyers have applied for the scheme. Responding to requests for additional time, CIDCO extended the deadline again.

According to CIDCO's Public Relations Department, the scheme's popularity is evident, with over one lakh applications already received. “This tremendous response reflects the scheme’s widespread appeal. In response to public demand, the online application deadline has been extended to December 26, 2024,” said a spokesperson. CIDCO expects this strong interest to continue until the new deadline.

Launched on October 12, 2024, during Dussehra, the scheme is designed to benefit economically weaker sections and low-income groups under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The 26,000 flats are located in several Navi Mumbai nodes, including Vashi, Baman Dongri, Kharkopar, Kharghar (P), Kharghar (Po) (Taloja), Mansarovar, Khandeshwar, Panvel, and Kalamboli.

This initiative allows ordinary citizens to own affordable homes in Navi Mumbai, complete with robust infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and high-quality construction, ensuring a comfortable lifestyle.

Additionally, CIDCO has simplified the registration process by removing the requirement for a residency certificate with a barcode and a notarized affidavit on stamp paper worth Rs100 or Rs500.

Online registration for the housing scheme will remain open until January 10, 2025. Applicants can register on the official website https://cidcohomes.com or call the helpline numbers 9930870000 and 8062368000 for assistance.