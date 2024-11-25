Navi Mumbai CIDCO Lottery 2024: Over 91,000 Applications Received; Deadline Extended for 'My Preferred CIDCO Home' Scheme

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has received over 91,000 applications for its mass housing scheme, "My Preferred CIDCO Home." The planning agency has extended the application deadline to December 11, 2024.

The 26,000-home lottery, launched on Dussehra, covers areas including Vashi, Kharghar, Mansarovar, Khandeshwar, and Taloja. However, the process coincided with the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections. For the first time, CIDCO has mandated applicants submit eligibility documents along with their applications, prompting requests for additional time to complete the paperwork. In response, CIDCO extended the registration deadline to December 11.

Despite this extension announced on November 11, the response has been modest. CIDCO reported approximately 88,000 applications by November 11 and a total of 91,720 applications as of November 23, 2024.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai CIDCO Lottery 2024 Last Date: Mass Housing Scheme Deadline Extended; Check Details.

The timing of the Assembly elections and subsequent vote counting likely kept many citizens occupied, delaying their submissions. With elections now over, CIDCO expects an increase in applications as homebuyers shift their focus to the scheme.

The scheme is open to applicants from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low-Income Group (LIG) categories. Citizens with an annual income of up to ₹600,000 qualify under the EWS category. Interested individuals can apply online at https://cidcohomes.com.

CIDCO anticipates that registrations will exceed 130,000 by the extended deadline, and it expects a surge in applications over the next two weeks.