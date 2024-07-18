Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Resume E-Auction for Shops of Bamandongri Housing Project on July 22, Click Here For Details

The E-auction process will be resumed from the point where it was stopped for shops at Bamandongri Housing Project on 22nd July 2024 by CIDCO, and the scheme result will be announced on 23rd July 2024. Previously, the e-auction process for these shops was scheduled for May 22, 2024, but it could not be completed due to some technical reasons.

The potential buyers/bidders who have already registered for this scheme can participate in this e-auction process. CIDCO launched the scheme for sale of 243 shops at its Bamandongri Housing Project in Navi Mumbai on March 14, 2024. Under the scheme, 243 shops at CIDCO’s Bamandongri housing complex, located in the rapidly developing Ulwe Node, are available. The node is located near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and is well-connected by railway, roads and Atal Setu (MTHL).

The bids were submitted till May 21, 2024 and the e-auction was scheduled from 10 AM to 6 PM on May 22, 2024. However, due to some technical reasons, the e-auction process could not be completed and was halted in the middle. Therefore, the e-auction process will be resumed from 10 AM to 6 PM on July 22, 2024, on the website https://eauction.cidcoindia.com for already registered potential buyers/bidders. The result of the scheme will be announced on July 23 2024.