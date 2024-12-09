Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Warns Builders, No Tolerance for Illegal Constructions

The Unauthorized Construction Control Department of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating unauthorized construction across the city. Three illegal structures were demolished in the Belapur and Airoli areas in the past week alone.

In Belapur, an under-construction structure on a 350-square-meter plot in Shahbaz village was dismantled. This follows a tragic incident in the same village, where a three-story building collapsed, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries. Another illegal construction on a 98-square-meter plot in Shahbaz village was also demolished.

In Airoli, authorities took action against an unauthorized 958-square-meter construction site in Sainathwadi. Notices under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act had already been served for both sites. However, as construction activities continued despite these warnings, swift demolition operations were carried out under the guidance of CIDCO's Chief Vigilance Officer, Suresh Mengde. Police security was deployed to ensure a smooth execution of the operations.

An Important Appeal to Citizens:

CIDCO has reiterated that unauthorized constructions will no longer be tolerated in any part of the city. Violators will face criminal charges, and illegal structures will be demolished. Citizens are urged to obtain proper permissions before initiating any construction projects to avoid legal consequences.