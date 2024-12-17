Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests Trio in Panvel, Seizes Pistols Worth Rs 1.2 Lakh

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended three individuals in possession of firearms during a raid in Panvel. The operation also led to the seizure of two pistols and live cartridges, although one suspect managed to flee, abandoning his motorcycle.

Police Constable Anil Mandole of the AHTU received intelligence about a group planning to sell firearms near Hotel New Royal Café and Mutton/Chicken Center in Nere, Panvel. Acting on this tip-off, a team led by Police Sub-Inspector Alka Patil set up a trap at the designated location between 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM.

At approximately 8:24 PM, the team intercepted a white Maruti Swift car and detained three individuals. The operation resulted in the seizure of two country-made pistols valued at ₹1,20,000 and a live cartridge.

They were identified as Kishor Dutta Dhadi, 24, a rickshaw driver by profession and a resident of Nere village in Panvel, Rishikesh Raghunath Lote, 25, a resident of Valap village in Panvel, and Yashwant Baban Satre, 24, a rickshaw driver and resident of Valap village in Panvel.

Another suspect, identified as Arjun Jadhav from Chiplegaon, Panvel, fled the scene on a motorcycle. He was found to have five live cartridges. The motorcycle and the car used in the crime were seized by the police.

A case has been registered at Panvel Taluka Police Station under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, along with Section 3(5) of the BNS Act. Further investigations are underway, and the three arrested suspects are in police custody until December 18.