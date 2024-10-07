Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Gang Linked to Multiple Robberies in Navi Mumbai and Delhi

The Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai Police has arrested four individuals and dismantled a gang involved in criminal activities across various cities, including Navi Mumbai and Delhi. The police revealed that one of the gang members has at least 37 cases registered against him in Delhi.

A robbery case was registered at the Kamothe Police Station after two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a woman's mangalsutra on September 23. Similar incidents occurred between September 23 and 26 in areas such as Belapur, Kharghar, Panvel City, Kalamboli, Nerul, Vashi, and Sanpada, where separate cases were also filed.

The Crime Branch launched a simultaneous investigation, forming multiple teams. These teams visited the crime scenes, conducted parallel investigations, and within a week, using technical analysis, identified the suspects through photographs from the Ulwe area. They inspected 40 to 45 societies and guest houses in the Ulwe region before apprehending the suspects.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sagar Jugesh Mehra (27), a resident of Uttar Pradesh; Abhay Sunilkumar Nain (19), a resident of Bhagwat District, Uttar Pradesh; Shikha Sagar Mehra (27), a resident of Delhi; and Anuj Virsingh Chhari (24), a driver from Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai.

According to police reports, Sagar, Abhay, and Shikha were arrested on October 2, 2024, and placed in police custody until October 7, 2024. Anuj Chhari was taken into custody on October 6, 2024, from Panvel City Police Station, in connection with a robbery case following a court order.

The investigation revealed that the group was responsible for seven robberies in Navi Mumbai, two vehicle thefts, and one additional crime in Delhi. The main accused, Sagar Jugesh Mehra, was implicated in at least 37 different offenses in Delhi. The police have also recovered stolen gold jewelry and two motorcycles, valued at approximately Rs. 7.7 lakhs.