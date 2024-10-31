Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes ₹86.5 Lakh in Unaccounted Cash; Three Detained Near Seawoods

In a major operation by the Central Unit of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, Rs 86.5 lakh in unaccounted cash was seized from a car parked near Krishna Hotel in Seawoods. The police also detained three individuals.

Acting on a tip-off about cash being transported in a vehicle, a police team, accompanied by two witnesses, arrived at Sector 42A in Seawoods around 6 p.m. Upon locating a suspicious car, they intercepted it.

Inside, officers discovered three individuals—Loknath Govindchandra Mohanty (33), Ratilal Ambabhai Patel (38), and Vinit Mohanlal Sharma (45)—along with Rs 86.5 lakh in cash, which included 17,300 Rs 500 notes.

When questioned, the individuals could not provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the cash’s source and purpose. Following protocol, officials notified the Election Commission’s flying squad overseeing the Belapur constituency, as well as Income Tax authorities, who documented and seized the cash.

The money was subsequently deposited at the District Treasury in Thane for further investigation. This operation comes amid ongoing assembly elections, raising concerns about the possible intent behind the unaccounted funds.