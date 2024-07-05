Navi Mumbai: DRI Seizes Rs. 7.9 Crores Worth of Red Sanders Wood at Nhava Sheva Port

A group attempting to smuggle Red Sanders wood out of India by falsely labeling it as Granite marble slabs was closely monitored. The package holding the contraband was discreetly tracked until its arrival at Mumbai Nhava Sheva port (JNPT) for export, where it was intercepted. Upon inspection, authorities discovered 6 tons of Red Sanders concealed behind polished granite slabs and cement bricks, a protected species prohibited from export under the law.

Upon receiving intelligence, enforcement agencies took swift action in Ahmednagar, Nashik, and Hyderabad. A search at a Nashik warehouse led to the seizure of 2 metric tons of Red Sanders intended for imminent export. The 6 metric tons unearthed at Nhava Sheva Port were also earmarked for export. Subsequent operations led to the apprehension of the Importer-Exporter Code (IEC) holder and transporters involved.

Overall, approximately 8 metric tons of Red Sanders, valued at about Rs. 7.9 crores, were confiscated under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act. Furthermore, five individuals linked to the smuggling syndicate, including the exporter, commission broker, warehouse manager, and transporters, were detained and remanded to judicial custody.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) consistently displays its commitment to safeguarding the environment through its resolute efforts to combat the illicit trafficking of the nation's natural resources.