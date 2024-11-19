Navi Mumbai: Election Commission’s Flying Squad Seizes ₹3 Lakh Cash and Unregistered Car Near Khandeshwar

The Panvel Constituency Flying Squad and Static Surveillance Team (SST) of the Election Commission seized Rs 3 lakh in cash and a car without a registration number plate during a routine check between Khandeshwar Railway Station and Khanda Colony on November 18, 2024. The vehicle was later handed over to Kamothe Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

With the Model Code of Conduct in effect for the 2024 Assembly Elections, the Flying Squad and SST have intensified their statewide vigilance. As part of these efforts, SST-04 intercepted an unregistered car on the road between Khandeshwar Railway Station and Khanda Colony around 11:30 PM. Upon inspection, officials discovered ₹3,01,000 in cash inside a white cloth bag within the vehicle.

“During the inspection, we found ₹3,01,000 in cash, which raised suspicions. The Flying Squad seized the amount and deposited it at the Treasury Office in Panvel. The car was handed over to Kamothe Police Station for further investigation and legal action,” said Pawan Chandak, the Election Returning Officer for the Panvel Assembly Constituency.

In a separate operation a day earlier, SST-08 stopped a silver-grey MG Gloster SUV during a routine check at the Shedung Check Post on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway. Officials uncovered a black bag containing a pistol, two magazines, 12 live rounds of ammunition, and ₹2,33,550 in unaccounted cash.

These operations underscore the increased vigilance and strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct as the 2024 Assembly Elections approach.