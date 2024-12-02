Navi Mumbai: Environmentalists Slam Drone Filming of Flamingos in OTT Movie

Environmentalists are raising strong objections to using drones to film flamingos at dangerously close distances for a scene in a Hindi movie, currently streaming on an OTT platform.

The controversial scene, shot at TS Chanakya in Navi Mumbai—widely known as the "Flamingo City"—has sparked outrage. The NatConnect Foundation has filed a complaint with the Mangrove Cell and the Maharashtra Chief Controller of Forests, citing the visible background that identifies the location.

B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, said the scene, appearing between 1:03:44 and 1:03:54 in the film, was reportedly captured using a drone flying over flamingos resting on wetlands and mudflats.

"We do not object to showcasing the beauty of flamingos in films, but using drones to fly over resting birds is certainly unacceptable," Kumar stated. Drones, with their sharp blades and loud whirring noise, can disturb the birds, potentially causing serious injury or even death if the birds come into contact with them, he explained.

Previously, the Mangrove Cell had ordered an investigation into drone shoots at TS Chanakya wetland following similar complaints from NatConnect and other environmental groups.

Flamingos are listed as "near-threatened" to "vulnerable" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. Protecting these birds and their habitats is a collective human responsibility, emphasized an avid birder and convenor of the Kharghar Wetlands and Hills group.

The environmental groups have urged authorities to take legal action against the filmmakers, the OTT platform, and local authorities, including the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner, NRI Police Station, and CIDCO.

The groups have long campaigned to protect flamingos and their habitats, which are vital to Navi Mumbai's biodiversity and are under constant threat. To that end, the Maharashtra State Government has appointed a high-level committee to explore ways to conserve key flamingo destinations, such as the DPS Flamingo Lake. The committee's report is still awaited, Kumar added.