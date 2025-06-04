Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Kharghar Building, No Casualties Reported

On Wednesday afternoon, a huge fire erupted in the Gitanjali Tower, which is situated in Sector 35 in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. It is thought that a short circuit caused the fire. According to the preliminary report, the fire started on the building's thirteenth floor. Initial reports stated that massive black smoke plumes went up into the sky when the fire started in the early afternoon. Locals became alarmed after disturbing images of the incident that showed the structure completely destroyed by fire appeared online. But as of yet, no injuries have been reported.

After the authorities were informed, several fire tenders were sent to the spot. Senior officials also hurried to the scene to coordinate firefighting efforts and evaluate the situation. Cooling efforts are already in progress after the fire was ultimately contained.

More details awaited.