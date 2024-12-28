Navi Mumbai: First Commercial Flight to Land at NMIA on December 29

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is moving closer to becoming operational as it prepares for its first commercial landing on the southern runway with an Indigo A320 aircraft on Sunday, December 29, 2024. This milestone comes two weeks after the Airports Authority of India (AAI) successfully validated the Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) system at the airport.

According to NMIA officials, the first commercial landing is scheduled for 12 noon on Sunday, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expected to attend the event. The test will be jointly conducted by the AAI and NMIA.

Commercial operations at the international airport are expected to commence by March 31, 2025, according to sources who did not provide further details.

Earlier, on December 12, 2024, the AAI's Flight Inspection Unit (FIU) validated the PAPI system, which is crucial for guiding pilots during landing. The system uses a series of lights perpendicular to the runway, emitting red and white signals to help pilots maintain the correct glide path. The validation process, essential for pilot safety, involves trials and analyses conducted under both day and night conditions.

NMIA reached a significant milestone on October 11, 2024, when an Indian Air Force (IAF) C295 aircraft successfully performed a test landing. This event, carried out by an expert IAF crew, demonstrated the airport's capability to handle various types of aircraft and highlighted the collaborative efforts between the IAF and airport authorities to ensure high aviation safety and infrastructure standards.

The NMIA project aims to alleviate congestion at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) by addressing the region's growing air traffic and population. Residents of Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas have eagerly awaited the airport's operationalization, which is expected to boost the local economy, create jobs, and enhance connectivity.