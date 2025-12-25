Navi Mumbai International Airport Drone Show Videos: Over 1,500 Drones Light Up the Sky

On the eve of the commencement of flight operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), a drone show was organised with 1,515 drones to mark the airport's operational launch on Wednesday evening. Drones lit up the sky with 3D lotus, tracing NMIA’s iconic design, painting a greener future, and watching a plane soar over Mumbai as India rose with it.

On the eve of operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport, the night sky turned into a canvas of ambition.



The drone show attended by specially abled persons, young athletes and NMIA colleagues. Adani Group shares the movements of the show on its official X handle, saying, "standing shoulder to shoulder, sharing a milestone built for people, progress and possibilities."

Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL) is a special purpose vehicle established for the development, construction, operation, and maintenance of the greenfield international airport project at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

NMIAL is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), which holds the majority stake of 74%, while the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO), a Government of Maharashtra undertaking, holds the remaining 26%.

Spanning over 1,160 hectares (2,866 acres), on completion, NMIA is designed to handle 90 million passengers per annum. The airport will feature two parallel runways, state-of-the-art terminal buildings, and advanced cargo facilities, ensuring a seamless passenger experience and efficient cargo handling.