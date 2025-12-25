Navi Mumbai International Airport Drone Show Videos: Over 1,500 Drones Light Up the Sky

December 25, 2025

On the eve of the commencement of flight operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), a drone show was organised with 1,515 drones to mark the airport's operational launch on Wednesday evening. Drones lit up the sky with 3D lotus, tracing NMIA’s iconic design, painting a greener future, and watching a plane soar over Mumbai as India rose with it.

The drone show attended by specially abled persons, young athletes and NMIA colleagues. Adani Group shares the movements of the show on its official X handle, saying, "standing shoulder to shoulder, sharing a milestone built for people, progress and possibilities."

Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL) is a special purpose vehicle established for the development, construction, operation, and maintenance of the greenfield international airport project at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

NMIAL is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), which holds the majority stake of 74%, while the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO), a Government of Maharashtra undertaking, holds the remaining 26%.

Spanning over 1,160 hectares (2,866 acres), on completion, NMIA is designed to handle 90 million passengers per annum. The airport will feature two parallel runways, state-of-the-art terminal buildings, and advanced cargo facilities, ensuring a seamless passenger experience and efficient cargo handling.

