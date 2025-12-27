Navi Mumbai International Airport Sees Over 10,000 Passengers in First Two Days of Commercial Operations

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) recorded a significant rise in passenger traffic during its first two days of operation. On the first day (December 25) of commercial flight operations, the airport saw nearly 5,000 travellers. A similar number was recorded on December 26, taking the total passenger count over two days to around 10,000.

On December 24, a day before commercial operations began, arrival bookings stood at 71%, while departures were at 83%. Following the official launch on December 25, arrival bookings rose to 85% and departures surged to 98%, indicating a sharp increase in travel demand.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai International Airport Begins Operations; First Commercial Flight Welcomed With Water Cannon Salute (Watch Video).

On its first operational day, December 25, NMIA handled a total of 4,922 passengers, including 2,278 arrivals and 2,644 departures, largely from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Passenger traffic continued to rise on December 26, with the airport handling 5,028 passengers.

About Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited

Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL) is a special purpose vehicle established for the development, construction, operation and maintenance of the greenfield international airport at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. NMIAL is a subsidiary of Mumbai International Airport Limited, which holds a 74% stake.

The remaining 26% stake is held by the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO), a Maharashtra government undertaking. Mumbai International Airport Limited is operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited.

Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to become one of India’s most important aviation hubs. Strategically located to cater to the growing air traffic of the MMR and western India, NMIA spans 1,160 hectares and is designed to handle up to 90 million passengers annually upon completion.