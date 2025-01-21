Navi Mumbai Joins Elite 'Super Clean League' in Swachh Survekshan 2024

Navi Mumbai– Navi Mumbai has achieved another milestone in its journey towards cleanliness and urban management excellence. The city has been included in the newly introduced ‘Super Clean League’ category of the prestigious Swachh Survekshan 2024. This elite category recognises the top-performing cities that have consistently excelled in cleanliness standards.

Union Minister for Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar made the announcement while unveiling the Swachh Survekshan 2024 toolkit. Navi Mumbai has been ranked alongside Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Surat (Gujarat) in this exclusive category, making it the only city from Maharashtra to receive this honor.

In the 2023 survey, Navi Mumbai secured the second (technically third) cleanest city position nationwide. It also achieved the highest 'Seven Star' rating as a garbage-free city and top-tier ‘Water Plus’ certification in the ODF category.

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde expressed his gratitude to the citizens for their relentless efforts and congratulated them on this remarkable achievement. “Inclusion in the ‘Super Clean League’ is not only a matter of pride but also a call to action. To maintain and further elevate our status, we must continue our collective efforts with greater enthusiasm and responsibility,” said Dr. Shinde.

New Criteria for 2024

Swachh Survekshan 2024 introduces a revamped evaluation framework with a total of 10,000 points. Key focus areas include:

Visible Cleanliness: 1,500 points Scientific Waste Management: 1,500 points Public Awareness Campaigns: 1,500 points Segregated Waste Collection: 1,000 points Sanitation Facilities: 1,000 points Wastewater Treatment and Reuse: 1,000 points IT-Enabled Waste Management: 1,000 points

Additional points are allocated for complaint resolution, sanitation worker welfare, and certifications like garbage-free city (2,500 points) and ODF Water Plus (2,500 points).

Focus on Schools and Public Spaces

Special emphasis will be placed on cleanliness in schools, ensuring waste segregation, compost pits, and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls. Tourist spots and heritage sites will also undergo rigorous cleanliness checks.

Citizen feedback will play a vital role in this year’s survey, with platforms like the Swachhata App, MyGov App, and Vote for My City portal facilitating engagement from February 15.

A Collective Effort

Navi Mumbai’s consistent success is attributed to the combined efforts of citizens, public representatives, schools, NGOs, sanitation workers, and the media. “The contribution of every individual and organization has been pivotal in this achievement. Together, we will continue to make Navi Mumbai a model city of cleanliness,” said Dr. Shinde.

The Municipal Corporation has launched strategic plans to further enhance cleanliness standards, ensuring Navi Mumbai remains at the forefront of urban excellence.