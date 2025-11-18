Navi Mumbai: Man Duped of Rs 10.68 Lakh; Hacker Uses New Technique to Steal Money

Navi Mumbai: Serious fraud case has came to light where a senior executive of a reputed Mumbai-based company was duped of Rs 10.68 lakh. Fraudster hacked victim's phone and withdrawing money through an insta jumbo loan. The cheating came to light when a victim's bank transactions stopped. When he rushed to the bank he discovered that 23 unauthorised transactions had taken place between October 30 and November 2 and because of which his account got blocked, said Kamothe Police.

According to FPJ, police stated that, accused first obtained two insta jumbo loans of Rs 5.11 lakh and Rs 5.04 lakh from the complainant's account without permission and immediately converted the total into a Fixed Deposit. Following day, the fraudster prematurely closed the FD and transferred the entire balance, disguised as "gifts," to 23 unknown bank accounts. Additionally, Rs 55,343 was withdrawn from the complainant's salary.

A police official warned, "Hackers are using new techniques to breach mobiles and extract loans directly from bank accounts. Citizens must remain extremely cautious."After the complainant reported the incident on the Cyber Portal on November 4, they filed a formal complaint at Kamothe Police Station on November 11. Police registered an FIR under cheating and the IT Act and are investigating to identify the cyber perpetrator.