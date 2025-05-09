Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 Announces Revised Schedule for Sundays and Public Holidays Starting May 11th

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has announced a revised operating schedule for Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 (Belapur to Pendhar) for Sundays and public holidays, to facilitate preventive maintenance of metro trains. Starting May 11, 2025, the first train will depart at 6:00 AM from both Belapur and Pendhar Metro stations, while the last train will depart at 10:00 PM from Belapur and 9:45 PM from Pendhar. Metro services will operate every 15 minutes on these days.

CIDCO clarified that the metro will continue to operate on its regular schedule on all other days except Sundays and public holidays.

The revised timetable is aimed at ensuring safe and reliable metro operations by allowing necessary maintenance activities without disrupting weekday services. Commuters are encouraged to check updates at metro stations or on the official CIDCO website.