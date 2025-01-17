Navi Mumbai Metro Timetable: CIDCO Announces Revised Schedule to Reduce Passenger Rush During Peak Hours

Navi Mumbai: In a bid to enhance commuter convenience, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has announced a revision to the metro timetable, set to take effect from January 20, 2025. The new schedule aims to provide more frequent services during peak hours, with trains running at intervals of just 10 minutes.

The revision comes in response to the overwhelming passenger response to the Navi Mumbai Metro Rail Project, particularly on Metro Line No. 1, which connects Belapur to Pendhar. The metro service, which began operations on November 17, 2023, has significantly improved connectivity between key areas including CBD Belapur, Taloja Industrial Area, and CIDCO’s housing complexes.

Under the updated timetable, metro services will commence at 6:00 AM from both Belapur and Pendhar stations. The last metro from Belapur will depart at 10:00 PM, while the final train from Pendhar will leave at 9:45 PM. During peak hours, services will run every 10 minutes, with the following schedules:

From Belapur: 7:30 AM to 10:00 AM and 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM From Pendhar: 7:00 AM to 9:30 AM and 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM

Outside of these peak hours, the metro will operate every 15 minutes from both Belapur and Pendhar, providing greater flexibility for commuters.

The revised timetable is part of CIDCO’s ongoing efforts to ensure the metro system meets the growing demand of the city’s expanding population and enhances the overall travel experience for commuters.

For more information, passengers are encouraged to visit the official CIDCO Metro website or contact customer support.