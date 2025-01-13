Navi Mumbai: MLA Prashant Thakur Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis to Name International Airport After DB Patil

Navi Mumbai: As the date for the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has been finalised, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur has urged the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, to name the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport after the late leader, D. B. Patil. The request comes as the city prepares to mark the 99th birth anniversary of D. B. Patil on January 13, 2025, which also marks the commencement of his birth centenary year.

Thakur, in his memorandum to the Chief Minister, emphasised that Patil's relentless fight for justice for the local communities, including farmers and project-affected people, during the development of Navi Mumbai, made him a beloved leader. He pointed out that the late leader's efforts ensured that local landowners and workers were treated fairly during the creation of the Navi Mumbai project, making them forever indebted to him.

The demand to name the airport after D. B. Patil has been long-standing, with residents and public representatives consistently advocating for it. Several meetings, letters, and protests have taken place over the years to draw attention to this request. Thanks to these efforts, the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Fadnavis, has proposed naming the airport "Lokneta D. B. Patil International Airport."

MLA Thakur expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for the proposal, recognising it as a tribute to the late leader's contributions. He further mentioned that the airport is progressing at a rapid pace, with plans for domestic air services to begin in April 2025. However, Thakur urged for a swift final decision on naming the airport, as concerns have arisen among the project-affected people and residents regarding whether their demand will be fulfilled.

The Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murli Dhar Mohol, has also shown support for the proposal, assuring that a decision on the airport naming, alongside other airport proposals, would be made by the Prime Minister’s office.

Thakur concluded by urging both the state and central governments to prioritize this decision and grant approval before the airport becomes operational in April 2025. He stressed that naming the airport after D. B. Patil would serve as a fitting tribute to his legacy and honor his role in the development of the region.