'Mann ki Baat' brings positivity to minds of people: Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 30 : Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Sunday said that the Mann Ki Baat programme brings positivity in the minds of people.

While attending the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat episode screened at the Raj Bhavan, the Goa Governor said, "This programme brings positivity to the minds of people. It does not criticise anybody. People of our country come together for the betterment of India and betterment of the development and slowly we are achieving the goal based on the concept of Swami Vivekananda "Vishwaguru". Bharat is Vishwaguru".

"Such programs were earlier conducted by Nelson Mandela, both these programmes are mass conduct of the people," the Governor added.

On the occasion, Goa Governor further mentioned that programmes like Mann ki Baat are playing a vital role in uniting the people of India.

"Unity of people in India, irrespective of caste, creed or politics is the hallmark of our country. To take it forward and for further boost, Mann ki Baat plays a vital role," he said.

"Mann Ki Baat is the best mass movement through broadcasting. Addressing the people, contacting people, complimenting people and inspiring them through this process - the country is achieving development in various fields," he added.

If we evaluate these 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat impartially, this is one of the greatest achievements of our mother of democracy, he remarked.

The screening was attended by Padma Awardees from the State of Goa.

"Padmashree Awardees Vinayak Khedekar, Bramhanand Shankwalkar and Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami were felicitated at the hands of the Governor by presenting mementoes," the press release said.

