Navi Mumbai: NMMC Collects 82 Tons of Waste in Four Days After Coldplay Concert at D Y Patil Stadium

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) Solid Waste Department (SWD) collected over 82 tons of waste during the Coldplay concert at Dr. D.Y. Patil Stadium, Nerul. This massive cleanup was part of a special campaign conducted nightly from 10 PM to 3 AM, ensuring the city's cleanliness despite the heavy turnout.

The internationally renowned concert, held on January 18, 19, and 21, attracted millions of fans from across the country and abroad. However, Navi Mumbai's reputation as a clean city remained untarnished, thanks to meticulous planning by the SWD.

“Over four days, a total of 82 tons and 150 kilograms of waste were collected from the stadium and surrounding areas through our special nightly campaign,” said a senior NMMC official.

Breakdown of Waste Collection

The collected waste included:

33.3 tons of wet waste 48.4 tons of dry waste

Additionally, over 20 tons of waste from inside the stadium were segregated and transported to NMMC’s scientific solid waste management facility for processing.

Zero Waste Initiative

To maintain Navi Mumbai’s status as a clean city, NMMC declared the event a "Zero Waste Event" under the guidance of Dr. Kailas Shinde. The initiative involved deploying over 150 “Area Sakhis” to segregate waste inside the venue from 2 PM onwards during the three concert days.

Coordinated Cleanup Efforts

After each concert ended at 10 PM, deep cleaning operations were carried out under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar and Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Dr. Ajay Gadade, along with Assistant Commissioners and departmental officers from Nerul, Belapur, Vashi, and Turbhe.

From 10:30 PM to 3 AM, more than 100 sanitation workers ensured thorough cleaning of the venue and surrounding roads. This effort left the area spotless by morning, earning praise from citizens and media alike.

Waste Collection in Four Days