Navi Mumbai: NMMC Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions in Belapur and Airoli Over Persistent Violations

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Thursday conducted a demolition drive in the Belapur and Airoli wards, targeting illegal constructions. Despite prior notices from NMMC's encroachment department, construction on these unauthorized structures continued.

Under the direction of Dr. Rahul Gethe, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Encroachment), the NMMC's encroachment department took action in both areas.

In Belapur's A ward, Sakhubai Koli had initiated unauthorized construction at house number 494 in Sector 19 without obtaining the necessary permissions. A notice was issued under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, requiring Koli to remove the illegal structure. However, she disregarded the notice and continued construction.

On June 8, 2024, Assistant Commissioner of Belapur Ward, Shashikant Tandel, oversaw the demolition of the unauthorized structure. Despite this, Koli resumed work on the partially demolished building on September 5, prompting immediate action from the civic body, which completely demolished the structure the same day. Junior Engineer Mayuresh Pawar reported that the operation was conducted with the assistance of 10 laborers, one Poklane machine, one JCB, and police from the encroachment department.

In a separate case in NMMC’s G ward, Airoli, Sagarnath Rama Madhavi initiated unauthorized construction of an RCC building at house number 30, behind the Fish Market in Diva Village, Sector 9. A notice was similarly issued under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966. Madhavi failed to comply and continued construction. As per a High Court order in Writ Petition No. 1591/2023, a partial demolition of the fifth floor was carried out on September 5, 2024.