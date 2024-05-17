Navi Mumbai: NMMC Cracks Down on Illegal Hoardings After Ghatkopar Incident

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) persists in its crackdown on unauthorized hoardings for the second day in a row, dismantling five hoardings across Ghansoli, Koparkhairane, and Turbhe wards. The civic authority intends to sustain this operation for the next three days.

In response to the Ghatkopar incident, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailash Shinde convened an emergency meeting and instructed officials to eliminate all unlawful hoardings within the city.

Under the supervision of Dr. Rahul Gethe, Deputy Commissioner of the Encroachment Department, assistant commissioners, and divisional officers of all departments, along with the technical team, carried out actions against unauthorized hoardings for the second consecutive day.

On Friday, the civic body removed two large hoardings at Hotel Ramada and Auram Residential Complex on Thane-Belapur Service Road in the Ghansoli ward. Similarly, a very large hoarding near the Fire Brigade of MIDC in the Koparkhairane ward on Thane-Belapur Road was also removed.

In the Turbhe ward, one large unauthorized hoarding at APMC Market and two large unauthorized hoardings on the footpath near Turbhe Railway Station were removed. Currently, the process of removing a huge hoarding near the Sion-Panvel Highway in the Vashi ward is ongoing.

“A survey of unauthorized hoardings in their limits has been conducted by all wards, and action against unauthorized hoardings has been intensified following the order of the municipal commissioner,” said Dr. Rahul Gethe. He added that criminal and punitive action will be taken against those found guilty.

"After Congress and NCP, the RPI (Athawale) has joined in demanding action against illegal hoardings in the city. Mahesh Khare, president of Navi Mumbai RPI (Athawale), has urged for an audit of all hoardings to prevent incidents like the one in Ghatkopar. He emphasized that numerous large hoardings line the roads, increasing the risk of similar incidents, and called for an immediate audit and removal of all illegal hoardings."

Earlier, on Thursday, NMMC conducted a drive against illegal hoardings and a total of 15 large illegal hoardings in Nerul, Ghansoli, Airoli, and other areas were removed under the supervision of DMC Dr. Gethe.