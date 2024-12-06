Navi Mumbai: NMMC Imposes Over Rs 1.17 Crore Fine on Developers for Environmental Violations

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has imposed penalties totaling over Rs 1.17 crore on developers across the city for violating environmental guidelines. Inspections of 78 construction sites revealed non-compliance with the "Standard Operating Procedure" (SOP) intended to prevent air and noise pollution.

The penalty was imposed based on the violations found during these inspections, and instructions were issued to the concerned department officers on November 29, 2024, to recover the fines. “A total of Rs 1,17,16,931 was levied on developers who violated the SOP,” said a senior civic official.

In line with a December 11, 2023, order from the High Court of Mumbai in Suo Moto (PIL No. 3/2023), measures were mandated to curb air and noise pollution. The court, responding to citizen complaints about noise, air pollution, and blasting, directed the creation of an SOP to address these issues permanently. Approved by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde on June 19, 2024, the SOP requires construction professionals to strictly follow the guidelines.

To enforce the SOP, a "Task Force" has been established at the NMMC level, as outlined in issue number 12 of the SOP. According to this procedure, the Assistant Commissioner and concerned departmental officers are responsible for conducting site inspections and submitting reports to the Assistant Director of Town Planning, NMMC. A checklist has been created for these inspections, and the officers must ensure compliance during site visits.

Following this procedure, NMMC inspected 78 construction sites across various departmental areas. Violations of the SOP were found, leading to the imposition of a total penalty of Rs 1,17,16,931 on the developers involved.